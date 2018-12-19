FIA fails to arrest POs, human traffickers

GUJRANWALA: Despite making tall claims, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) authorities have failed to arrest a large number of proclaimed offenders and human traffickers of Gujranwala region.

Sources said that some FIA officers had allegedly established underground relations with the big fish involved in human trafficking, which led to the increase of the menace.

It was told that the major ringleaders of Gujranwala region, including Zubair, Subah Sadiq, Mamoon Rashid, Zafar Iqbal, Sajid Mehmood, Attaullah, Adnan Kapur, Muzaffar Hussain, Malik Khalil and others, are still busy in running their illegal businesses without any fear. It was also told that a large number of FIA officers belonged to the police department and they have been deputed in the FIA on deputation, and they allegedly have adopted a ‘time-pass’ strategy against the human trafficking.

The FIA sources said that a large number of ‘illegal migration’ cases were being reported from Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal and Sialkot districts. The FIA statistics revealed that the highest interceptions of potential victims of human trafficking are being reported at the port of Gwadar followed by Quetta and Turbat. It has previously been observed that the largest number of deportees, who come through the sea route, arrive from Oman and by air from Spain and Turkey.

The FIA authorities said, “We are doing our best against the human trafficking within the limited sources and the menace has reduced in Gujranwala region as compared to past.”