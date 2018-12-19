Govt asks PHF to underline reasons of WC debacle

ISLAMABAD: Taking strong notice of poor show, the government has asked the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to underline reasons of national team’s poor performance in the World Cup which saw the greenshirts finishing at No 12th even behind minnows China.

In a letter addressed to secretary PHF, Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Azam Dar wrote, “Minister of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza who is also president of PSB has expressed his shock over “disappointing and abysmal ‘performance of the national team in the World Cup that concluded in India a few days back.

“Four times world champions’ performance in the World Cup Hockey in highly deplorable. The team has finished poor 12th in the competition,” the letter.Under the Minister instruction, the PSB official has instructed the PHF to give in writing the reasons of this unacceptable performance. “All the hockey fans back home are highly concerned on the pathetic show put in by the Pakistan team where it failed to win a single match-which happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan hockey,” the letter says.

The PHF has also been directed to share the reasons underlined by the team managements on this poor show that saw the team finishing even behind China.The letter said that keeping in view the gravity of the situation, the directives of the Ministry of IPC should be taken on priority. “The letter demands a quick response from the PHF.”

Pakistan hockey team performance in the World Cup has drawn severe criticism from all around. Former hockey legends Samiullah called for sacking of all PHF officials with president KPK Hockey Zahir Shah requested the government to initiate the operation clean up in the federation.

Four years back when Pakistan failed to qualify for Olympics 2016, the then Ministry of IPC constituted a committee consisting of players not associated with the PHF and other officials of well known stature. The then secretary IPC Ijaz Ch was heading the committee. “In their consensus report, the committee demanded sacking all the PHF officials. On the recommendation of the committee, the Ministry of IPC announced fresh formation of the federation.” The worst ever performance in the mega hockey event has come at a time when the new PTI Government wanted to streamline sports affairs the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently formed a Task Force to strengthen the system which could guarantee the grooming of leading future athletes.