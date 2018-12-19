tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I visited the State Bank of Pakistan, Peshawar a few days ago and was disappointed to see the pathetic condition of the important state institution. Only one counter was dealing with a large number of people who were there to purchase prize bonds. The long queue mostly comprised senior citizens, including women.
Why can’t the State Bank install a ticket dispenser inside its premises so that people can take a number and wait for their turn? Many private banks are already using the machine. These banks also have a waiting area for the customers. While waiting for their turn, visitors can sit on a sofa, watch TV or read a magazine/newspaper. The State Bank authorities should change the old system of dealing with visitor and serve people in a dignified manner.
Muhammad Hassan
Peshawar
I visited the State Bank of Pakistan, Peshawar a few days ago and was disappointed to see the pathetic condition of the important state institution. Only one counter was dealing with a large number of people who were there to purchase prize bonds. The long queue mostly comprised senior citizens, including women.
Why can’t the State Bank install a ticket dispenser inside its premises so that people can take a number and wait for their turn? Many private banks are already using the machine. These banks also have a waiting area for the customers. While waiting for their turn, visitors can sit on a sofa, watch TV or read a magazine/newspaper. The State Bank authorities should change the old system of dealing with visitor and serve people in a dignified manner.
Muhammad Hassan
Peshawar