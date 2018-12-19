Ticket dispenser

I visited the State Bank of Pakistan, Peshawar a few days ago and was disappointed to see the pathetic condition of the important state institution. Only one counter was dealing with a large number of people who were there to purchase prize bonds. The long queue mostly comprised senior citizens, including women.

Why can’t the State Bank install a ticket dispenser inside its premises so that people can take a number and wait for their turn? Many private banks are already using the machine. These banks also have a waiting area for the customers. While waiting for their turn, visitors can sit on a sofa, watch TV or read a magazine/newspaper. The State Bank authorities should change the old system of dealing with visitor and serve people in a dignified manner.

Muhammad Hassan

Peshawar