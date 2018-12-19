close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
December 19, 2018

Export Promotion: TDAP, REAP to work together for resolving regulatory issues

National

December 19, 2018

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is making efforts to facilitate the trade bodies in resolving their regulatory issues with different Government agencies so that exporters can invariably focus on their export activities, Mr. Riaz Ahmad , Director General, TDAP RD-Central, expressed these views while chairing a meeting with Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP)’s delegation headed by Mr. Safder Hussain Mehkri.

During the meeting, matters related to defunct Quality Review Committee were discussed. It was explained that there is a dire need to conduct research for rice sector. New markets for rice exports are also needed to be explored as appreciated by Chairman. The meeting was concluded with vote of thanks from Mr. Riaz Ahmad to Chairman REAP and other senior office bearers of REAP.***

