City to be divided into three zones, says commissioner

A new division of Karachi into three zones on the basis of socio-economic status and cultural heritage was notified on Tuesday.

The city is currently divided on administrative basis into six districts, namely South, Central, East, West, Malir and Korangi, and together these districts form Karachi Division. The new classification of the metropolis will come into effect apparently concurrently with the old administrative divisions.

According to a notification issued by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shalwani on Tuesday, the metropolis is being divided into the following three zones.

Downtown will comprise the city’s business zones and central areas. Old town will include historical localities where heritage buildings and streets are located. Uptown will cover newly developed and upmarket residential areas and shopping malls. The notification issued by the commissioner provided no further details as to which parts of the city will fall into which of the three zones.