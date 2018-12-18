Kasur Veterans win cricket match by 51 runs

LAHORE: Kasur Veteran cricket team defeated Sports Board Punjab (SBP) cricket team by 51 runs in a 30-over friendly cricket match the other day. The veteran cricket match was played at Kasur Sports Complex ground.

According to details, Kasur Veteran cricket team scored 180 runs while playing first. Abid Shafiq (50) and Usman Kazmi (40) were their prominent scorers. In reply, SBP cricket team could muster only 129 runs. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar also exhibited wonderful batting skills and scored valuable 24 runs while Faisal contributed 46 runs for SBP cricket team.

Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh also took part in veteran cricket match. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, on this occasion, distributed prizes and announced to invite Kasur team for a cricket match in Lahore soon.

Nadeem Sarwar also awarded Inter-Tehsil athletics trophy to Assistant Officer Physical Education Shakeela Baloch on this occasion. Nadeem Sarwar, while addressing the prize distribution ceremony said that bringing youngsters to the ground is one of the biggest tasks for parents, teachers and sports organisers in the present day life.