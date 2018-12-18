EPI gets 32 vehicles for improved monitoring

Islamabad: The Regional Director of World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Ahmed Salim Saif Al-Mandhari, who is currently on a four-day visit to Pakistan, handed over 32 vehicles to the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) here on Monday.

With funds coming from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and procurement done by WHO, the vehicles are expected to help strengthen the monitoring and surveillance capability of EPI at the provincial level.

Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez, and WHO Country Representative Ni'ma Saeed were also present at the handing over ceremony, which was held at WHO headquarters. Speaking on the occasion, both Aamer and Mandhari congratulated Pakistan for holding a successful measles vaccination campaign with 94 percent coverage as validated by third-party evaluation.

Earlier on, the WHO Regional Director called on Aamer and appreciated the health reforms being introduced by the government. He pledged all out support of WHO in strengthening the health system in Pakistan.

Mehmood told the RD that allocation for health is being significantly enhanced, and that the health insurance programme is being scaled up to all districts. “By the end of 2019, we will be covering around 50 percent of the population with health cards,” he stated. The Minister also shared details of measures such as introduction of health tax to reduce smoking prevalence; improving the quality of patient care in hospitals; strengthening of EPI and core capacities for International Health Regulations (IHR); and polio eradication, among others.

“Pakistan is the largest country in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean region and success in Pakistan reflects success of the entire region,” Mandhari stated. WHO Regional Polio Chief Dr. Chris Maher and Director Health System Development Dr. Zafar Mirza also accompanied the RC.

A technical briefing on steps being taken to transform the health sector was given by Dr. Assad Hafeez. Secretary Health Capt. (r) Zaid Saeed apprised the dignitaries about major initiatives being undertaken by the Ministry to improve healthcare.

Meanwhile, the RD, along with the Regional Director of Unicef, also visited the National Institute of Health, where he was greeted by the PM’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta. The meeting took stock of the measures underway to eradicate polio from Pakistan. Both WHO and Unicef pledged absolute support for covering the proverbial last mile in the race against polio.