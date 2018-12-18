New PFF office-bearers to move Supreme Court today

KARACHI: The newly-elected Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is expected to file a CMA in the Supreme Court on Tuesday (today) against FIFA-recognised PFF which the other day denied the new body the charge of the federation.

According to a well-placed source in the newly-elected body, the application has been prepared.The source said the newly-elected PFF had sent three representatives to the PFF headquarters in Lahore on Friday to take charge. They had a notification of the Supreme Court-ordered elections but the FIFA-recognised PFF General Secretary denied them the charge, telling them that without the Supreme Court order charge could not be handed over to them.

The source further said that Returning Officer Amir Salim Rana had also instructed the FIFA-recognised PFF that it should upload the election results on the website of the federation and inform all the units that a new body had been formed.

The source alleged that neither the stakeholders had been informed, nor had the notification of the elections been uploaded on the website. The source also said that the PFF website had been blocked. In the Supreme Court-ordered PFF elections held on December 12 in Islamabad, Ashfaq Hussain Shah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was elected as president with an overwhelming majority.