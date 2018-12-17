close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

Karachi Whites top National T20 Cup points table

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Whites edged out Lahore Whites by six runs to go on top of the National T20 Cup points table following Sunday’s matches at Multan Stadium.

Batting first, Karachi Whites managed 145-6 in the allotted 20 overs with Khurram Manzoor scoring 53.

Lahore Whites could manage 139-9 in reply. Wahab Riaz (32 not out) was the top scorer for Lahore Whites.

Scores in brief: Karachi Region Whites 145-6 in 20 overs (Khurram Manzoor 53, Awais Zia 30, Shoaib Malik 24; Ammad Butt 3-19, Umaid Asif 2-23, Bilal Asif 1-30). Lahore Whites 139-9 in 20 overs (Wahab Riaz 32 not out, Ali Khan 23, Salman Butt 23; Shoaib Malik 2-24, Muhammad Sami 1-15, Raza Hasan 1-26, Rahat Ali 1-33, Arshad Iqbal 1-35). Result: Karachi Whites won by 6 runs. Man of the match: Khurram Manzoor (Karachi Whites).

Lahore Region Blues beat Multan Region by 7 wickets: Multan Region 129-7 in 20 overs (Hasan Raza 46; Saad Nasim 2-20, Hussain Talat 1-12, Salman Ali Agha 1-21, Aizaz Cheema 1-21, Muhammad Irfan 1-32). Lahore Region Blues 133-3 in 19.3 overs (Rizwan Hussain 58, Salman Ali Agha 26, Hussain Talat 22; Muhammad Irfan 1-20, Muhammad Irfan Khan 1-22, Amir Yamin 1-23). Man of the Match: Rizwan Hussain (Lahore Blues).

