Five injured in transformer explosion

LAHORE: Five pedestrians received burns when an electrical transformer exploded and its oil fell on them in Raiwind area on Sunday. It was reported that a transformer exploded and caught a fire as a result of which its boiling oil fell on five pedestrians. Upon being informed, rescuers rushed the scene and shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital. The injured were identified as Muhammad Ahmad, 22, son of Manzoor, Khalid, 25, son of Gul Nawaz, Ahmad, 24, Mujahid, 10, son of Walayat, and Khalid, 18, son of Wazeer.