Investors’ woes

The Korangi Creek Industrial Park (KCIP) was established in 2010. Around 40 industries and companies are working here. Nearly 20 projects are under pipelines. While 70 to 80 percent investors have backed away from further investment due to unavailability of electricity, water and gas supply, and internet and telephone facilities. Industrialists have mentioned that the shortage of electricity is a big problem. Those investors who have already invested huge amounts of money are unable to initiate their projects. Those who are the helm of affairs should look into investors’ problems. They should also provide attractive benefits to businessmen and investors.

This step will be a general uplift in the business environment and create many job opportunities for thousands of people.

Talha Pasha

Karachi