CITY PULSE

Mystical Prism

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Salman Hunzai’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mystical Prism’ from December 18 to December 26. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

all that is, is held.

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Ayessha Quraishi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘all that is, is held.’ from December 18 to December 27. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

The Glory of the Garden

The Koel Gallery is hosting David Chalmers Alesworth’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Glory of the Garden’ from December 18 to January 3. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Badtameez

T2F is hosting director Syed Arsalan’s one-act farce based on Anton Chekov’s ‘The Bear’ and titled ‘Badtameez’ at 8pm on December 20 and December 21. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Proximity: Conversation 1

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Shazia Qureshi and Danish Ahmed’s art exhibition titled ‘Proximity: Conversation 1’ until December 23. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Fool’s Gold

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Saud Baloch’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Fool’s Gold’ until December 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Otto Dix

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding an exhibition featuring etchings and prints from 1920 to 1924 and titled ‘Otto Dix: War and Social Criticism’ until December 19 at the VM Art Gallery. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Earth to Form

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Husain Ahmad’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Earth to Form’ until December 18. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Transcriptase

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Paul-Mehdi Rizvi, Manizhe Ali and Ali Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Transcriptase’ until December 17. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.