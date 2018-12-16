Attack on FC convoy: Pakistan lodges protest with Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday lodged a strong protest with Iran over martyrdom of six Pakistani soldiers in a terrorist attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy near Pakistan-Iran border, according to Geo News report. Six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom and 14 others were wounded late Friday when around 30 terrorists ambushed an FC convoy on patrolling duty along the Pakistan-Iran border. In the ensuing exchange of fire, four terrorists were also killed.