close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MD
Monitoring Desk
December 16, 2018

Attack on FC convoy: Pakistan lodges protest with Iran

National

MD
Monitoring Desk
December 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday lodged a strong protest with Iran over martyrdom of six Pakistani soldiers in a terrorist attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy near Pakistan-Iran border, according to Geo News report. Six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom and 14 others were wounded late Friday when around 30 terrorists ambushed an FC convoy on patrolling duty along the Pakistan-Iran border. In the ensuing exchange of fire, four terrorists were also killed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan