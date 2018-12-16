‘Engineers’ problems to be resolved’

LAHORE : Punjab health minister and Punjab minister for irrigation have assured public sector engineers that Punjab government would take solid steps to enhance their pay packages and would also look in to the matter of delayed promotions of engineers.

A delegation of Punjab Engineers Association led by President Waqas Javed called on Dr Yasmin Rashid and Sardar Mohsin Lagahri here on Saturday and discussed issues related to the pay packages, service structure and delay in promotions.

Both the ministers praised services rendered by the engineers and said engineers belong to most qualified class of society. “Punjab government would consider enhancement in salaries of engineers besides service structure and promotions pattern would also be reformed,” said the minister health. She commended the delegation for preferring dialogue on street protest and said, “Table talk was best way to reach consensus on any issue. The government was aware of problems being faced by the engineers and wanted to provide them with equal opportunities for quality living standards. Punjab government would remove all barriers to make your demands fulfilled,” ensured the minister. She acknowledged engineering was very important profession and Punjab government was committed to solve their problems.

During the meeting, demands form engineers belonged to specialised healthcare, irrigation, communication & works, public health engineering and other departments came into discussion.

Sardar Mohsin said engineers of irrigation, C&W and public health engineering departments were playing pivotal role in developing infrastructure. He said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed for comprehensive recommendations on problems faced by the public sector engineers. “The government would not neglect the engineering sector and problems of engineers would be solved on priority basis,” said the minister.