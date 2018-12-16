EPA efforts lauded for pollution control

LAHORE : Punjab Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Dr Zafar Nasrullah Khan has lauded the efforts of officers of the Environmental Protection Agency, Punjab. During the last year Air Quality Index (AQI) level was 350-400 but this year AQI reading was maximum 200.

Nasim-ur-Rehman Shah, Director EPA, said EPA field formations had shown very outstanding performance with very limited staff and limited resources.

He said the department called different industrial associations well before the time and asked them to install emission control devices in their industries like dry scrubbers, electrostatic precipitators & bag filters, and run their plants 365 days of the year without any hindrance from EPA because EPA has the statutory duty to ensure compliance of the Punjab Environmental Quality Standards.

At the same time, EPA issued notices to the units under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997 (Amended 2012) for implementation of these directions, he said, adding that EPD had functionalised six air monitoring stations and one mobile laboratory during said period and also functionalised all EPA laboratories of the province.

Punjab government has imposed 144 on burning of solid waste, tyres, rubber and other substandard fuel.

The Director EPA said the department acknowledged proactive role played of superior courts, Punjab Environmental Tribunal, Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan and Chairman Smog Commission Dr Parvez Hassan.

The secretary said All Pakistan Brick Kiln Owners Association has supported EPD for the introduction of environment friendly technology in brick kilns and conversion of old technology brick kilns to zig-zag technology to counter the issue of pollution. Currently there are about 10,300 brick kilns working in Punjab.

Dr Zafar has also issued instructions for conversion of all old technology brick kilns to environment friendly technologies by the end of the year 2019 otherwise the brick kilns would be shut down in next year during smog period. EPD and Smog Commission are also facilitating quick loans for conversions of kilns. For this purpose, a letter has already been sent to the governor State Bank of Pakistan.

It was also informed that almost 1/3rd budgeted posts of EPA were lying vacant and summary had initiated for permission to fill these posts at the earliest possible to improve performance.

The first meeting of Provincial Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee was also held this year.

It was informed that incinerators have been installed in almost all districts of the province and auto-claves were being installed by LWMC to address the issue of proper disposal of risk hospital waste.

It was informed that a total of 984,744 trees had been planted with the efforts of EPD this year. A total of 3,200 notices have been served to pollution generating units.

As many as 730 pollution generating units were sealed. Another 313 smoke emitting brick kiln were sealed. Around 603 FIRs have been filed against the polluters. A total of 18,860 smoke emitting vehicles were challaned and a fine of Rs8.4 million was imposed.

The director EPA informed that owners of all furnaces and steel mills had been asked to install proper emission control system in their industries immediately otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997 (Amended 2012) and their units will be stopped under Section 16 of the Environmental Act. He said installation of very effective emission control systems was being carried out in 245 industries so far.

Similar systems were installed in the industries of Lahore, Gujranwala and other districts of the province. All stone crushers of district Mianwali were sealed and forced to install dust control systems. Similarly, environmental protection orders were issued to 80 stone crushers of DG Khan. The same action is being taken against stone crushers of other districts.

The secretary said all provincial secretaries along with federal and Punjab Secretaries of Environment Department visited model zig-zag brick kilns at Raiwind.

He said the meetings were also held with sugar mills association, hosiery mills association and other associations to request them to submit their plans for the installation of wastewater treatment plants and emission control devices to ensure compliance of the Punjab environmental quality standards. “EPD is in close liaison with these associations in this regard,” he added.