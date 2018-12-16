RDA gives 30 days to get NOCs of building plans

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Muhammad Arif Abbasi has appealed to the citizens to get approval/NOCs of their buildings, houses, shops, plazas from their concerned departments and authorities in a specified time of 30 days.

He said after the expiry of the timeframe of 30 days, RDA would not spare anyone and take action against those citizens who don’t posses approved building plan of their buildings, houses and shops along with plazas. While taking action, RDA enforcement cell would be directed to demolish their constructions without any further notice.

Similarly, the chairman, Arif Abbasi has also instructed the citizens to approach him if their relevant departments/authorities are not cooperating with them in connection with approval of their building plans. RDA would extend fullest cooperation with such citizens and get their building plans approved, preventing them from any action against them. In the meantime, the chairman has directed the people to remove their businesses and occupations made close to parks, grave yard sites, government lands, nullahs within next 30 days.