OPF College holds sports day

Islamabad : The OPF Girls College held the annual sports day with much fanfare and enthusiasm.

Wearing colourful dresses, the students participated in the event, which consisted of athletic activities, fun races and a folk dance performance.

Special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion, where Overseas Pakistanis Foundation managing director Amer Sheikh and college principal Shahina Masood. The principal welcomed guests, informed them about the event, and highlighted the importance of sports for a healthy life. The chief guest appreciated the performances of the children and asked all students to actively participate in extracurricular activities besides doing studies. He and OPF MD later distributed trophies and certificates to winners and participants.