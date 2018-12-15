Two-day Karachi Carnival Festival organised by Jang and Geo starts

KARACHI: The two-day Karachi Carnival Festival organised by Jang and Geo at a famous superstore (Metro Cash and Carry) on the University Road started on Friday with a spectacular Qawwali performance by Afzal Sabri. Residents of Karachi attended the festival with great enthusiasm.

The colourful event featured stalls of local and international food chains along with special stalls of Chapali Kabab and other BBQ items, Hyderabadi Biryani and home-made ice cream. A large number of people visited the stalls.

A car show was also organised at the Karachi Carnival which showcased a variety of vintage cars, fast cars and heavy bikes. All the visitors, be them men or women, children or adults, were delighted after attending the event. Such functions are an excellent source of recreation for the citizens, visitors said.

They thanked all the organisers of the festival, especially the Jang Media Group, which made such a beautiful event possible. The carnival will continue till Saturday night and visitors will be entertained by the car show as well as a performance by popular singer Asim Azhar.