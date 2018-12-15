Recount in PP-168 in process

LAHORE: Returning Officer for PP-168 by-polls on Friday ordered recount of votes in the constituency on an application moved by defeated PML-N candidate Rana Khalid.

The recount is in process till the filing of this report.

PML-N’s Rana Khalid Mehmood contended in his application that the number of rejected votes was substantial. He implored the returning officer to halt the notification of win of PTI candidate Malik Asad Khokhar and to order recount of the votes.

The RO accepted the plea and ordered recount. Earlier, on Thursday according to unofficial results Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Malik Asad Ali Khokhar had defeated PML-N’s Rana Khalid in by-polls of PP-168, Lahore, with a narrow margin of 687 votes. The seat was vacated by Khawaja Saad Rafique after he won NA-131 election.