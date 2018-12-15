PFA operation in Punjab12 snack production units sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) while continuing its food industry checking drive across Punjab has sealed 12 snacks production units. PFA teams have inspected 355 snacks production units out of which 12 were sealed.

Officials said the teams visited 133 small and big production units in Lahore Zone, 90 in Rawalpindi Zone and 132 in South Zone. He said snack units were sealed due to non-food grade packing, for using rancid oil and matri daal in the preparation of nimko and other products. Rotten eggs were also being used in the manufacturing of biscuits.

The officials further said PFA teams also found improper cleanliness arrangements, an abundance of insects and poor storage system. The teams also took food samples for laboratory tests from six production units.

The DG PFA said the provincial food body has punished 61 snack manufacturing units with Rs731,000 cumulative fine for not complying with PFA instructions.