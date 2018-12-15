300 students get degrees at SIUT convocation

As many as 300 degrees were awarded at the annual convocation of the Sindh Institute of Urology Transplantation (SIUT) on Friday.

Officials said degrees for undergraduates, postgraduates and PHDs were awarded to students in medical sciences, nursing and other allied fields.

Director SIUT Professor Adib Rizvi, while welcoming the students and guests, said graduation of some 300 students was like a dream came true, mainly because the SIUT’s philosophy was that health and education were the birth-right of every individual.

Visiting professor from the Harvard Medical School, Dr Francis Delmonico, was the chief guest and Dr Nancy Ascher from the University of California was the guest of honor.

The guests felicitated the students and said they were fortunate to obtain education from the SIUT which not only enjoys a great stature in the world of medical treatment but also imparts high quality of education.