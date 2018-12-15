close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

300 students get degrees at SIUT convocation

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

As many as 300 degrees were awarded at the annual convocation of the Sindh Institute of Urology Transplantation (SIUT) on Friday.

Officials said degrees for undergraduates, postgraduates and PHDs were awarded to students in medical sciences, nursing and other allied fields.

Director SIUT Professor Adib Rizvi, while welcoming the students and guests, said graduation of some 300 students was like a dream came true, mainly because the SIUT’s philosophy was that health and education were the birth-right of every individual.

Visiting professor from the Harvard Medical School, Dr Francis Delmonico, was the chief guest and Dr Nancy Ascher from the University of California was the guest of honor.

The guests felicitated the students and said they were fortunate to obtain education from the SIUT which not only enjoys a great stature in the world of medical treatment but also imparts high quality of education.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi