Students display smart devices at GCU exhibition

LAHORE: From fully automated lathe machine to foot power generation system for public buildings, the final year engineering students from different universities Thursday put on display their self-made smart devices, robots and innovative technologies at the Annual Projects Exhibition (APEX 2018).

The exhibition was organised by the Electrical Engineering Department of Government College University Lahore at the university’s Abdus Salam Hall. About 30 smart devices were put on display which included AI-based home automation device, compressed air energy storage system, fire-fighting robot with wireless control, smart scoreboard for basketball, Google supported traffic management system, autonomous self-balancing military robot, visible light communication system, water quality monitoring system and voice control wheelchair for the physically-challenged.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said knowledge was nothing without its practical implementation; these students had worked very hard on their projects ranged from automation to power electronics to surveillance. He said the market had become highly competitive, so the university graduates had to be highly innovative and technically sound to survive. The Vice Chancellor also guided the students about the further research on their projects.

GCU Electrical Engineering Department Chairperson Dr Junaid Zafar said APEX 2018 was aimed at providing opportunities to the students to demonstrate their knowledge and technical skills to the companies but also educate and motivate the other students to come up with more innovative ideas and technologies. He said that more than 300 students submitted projects, out of which 30 projects were displayed. Different companies and funding agencies were also invited to APEX 2018 to witness and fund the projects.