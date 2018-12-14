Pakistan to face Palestine on Dec 16 in Doha

KARACHI: Pakistan football team, which is currently in Qatar, will play four matches against different nations during their two-week stay at Doha.

Pakistan senior team will face Palestine on December 16. They will meet Qatar Army on December 19. Pakistan Under-23 will take on Iraq Under-23 on December 22 and Afghanistan Under-23 on December 25.

The 30-member Pakistan squad carries players both under-23 and seniors. Pakistan Under-23 will feature in the Olympic qualifiers in March. The senior side will take part in the World Cup qualifiers next summer.Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira is accompanying the side. Pakistan players went to Qatar at a time when Supreme Court-ordered elections were being held.