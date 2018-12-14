World Cup debacle: PHF appoints inquiry committee

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed an inquiry commission to find the reasons behind the abject failure of Pakistan in the World Cup 2018 in India.

The three-member committee is headed by Olympian Rasheed Junior, PHF announced on Thursday.

The other two are Olympians Manzoorul Hasan and Shahid Ali Khan. Pakistan failed to win a single match. They played a 1-1 draw against Malaysia, a team they had defeated four times in recent competitions.

Pakistan were thrashed by Holland 5-1 in their group match. Germany edged Pakistan 1-0. In the crossover match, they were whipped by Belgium 5-0. It was the first time in history that Pakistan failed to win a single game in the World Cup.

The inquiry commission has been appointed on the directives of PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar. The PHH has asked the committee to submit its report by December 24. They have been also directed to suggest measures to improve Pakistan team.

The committee will start its work in a couple of days. Shahid Ali Khan told ‘The News’ that he had not received anything from the PHF as yet. Manzoor has been a strong critic of PHF policies, so his inclusion in the commission surprised many in the hockey fraternity.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that former Olympian Samiullah, another sharp critic of PHF, had been asked to head the commission, but he declined.Our correspondent from Islamabad adds: Samiullah said there was no wisdom in heading a committee unless all the PHF officials resigned. “Such an inquiry can only be conducted if the government decides to disband the PHF. You cannot constitute an inquiry committee to decide your own fate. It is nothing less than a joke,” Samiullah told a messenger who carried the PHF message to the former great.

He called on the government to conduct its own inquiry. “Unless the government intervenes I will not become part of any inquiry. Such cosmetic inquiries have already destroyed Pakistan hockey,” he said.