Mango orchards

Multan, the city of saints, is famous for its mango orchards. But over the period of the past five years, these orchards have been systematically converted into housing societies. These societies are destructing the fertile agricultural land of Multan. Environmental degradation is happening due to the rapid cutting of trees. The Multan Developmental Authority (MDA) should take proper steps to stop the rampant destruction of mango orchards.

If precautionary steps are not taken by the government and associated departments, the unabated deforestation will destroy the entire ecosystem, besides having negative impact on the country’s exports – since mango is one of the chief exports and is currently facing a drop in its production.

Faiq Fatima Durrani

Islamabad