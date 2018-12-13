The trouble with chicken

We are living in the age of genetically-modified food, which are being favoured over traditional and organic means of food production. As per a recent study conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), broiler chickens contain arsenic that can have deleterious effects on people. Even a small amount of arsenic in chicken can increase the risk of cancer and infertility among women.

This issue requires utmost attention from governments across the world as it could result in health crises. Efforts must be made to make the food we eat safer.

Aqsa Arshad.

Karachi