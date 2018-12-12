Politicians, experts demand legislation for refugees’ rights

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar on Tuesday underlined the need for proper legislation and a solid policy for the refugees, particularly the Afghans living in Pakistan for decades.

The seminar titled “Citizens rights to Afghan Children and Stateless Persons” was organised under the banner of SHARP-Pakistan at a hotel.

Former senators and PPP leader Farhatullah Babar, Afrasiab Khattak, Maulana Rahat Hussain, Commissioner Afghan Refugees Mohammad Abbas Khan, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Ajmal Wazir, former district nazim of Mardan Himayatullah Mayar, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Samar Bilour and Liaqat Binori spoke on the occasion.

Farhatullah Babar said though Pakistan was not a signatory to the International Law on Refugees, it hosted millions of Afghans and Bengalis refugees for decades.

“The statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide citizenship to the children of the refugees was laudable, but he backtracked on it and proposed the issue should be debated in the Parliament,” he said.

Farhatullah Babar added there must be a thorough debate on the issue of refugees in the Parliament and other forums to bring in a law to fill the vacuum.

“This is totally a humanitarian issue and one should not politicise it as millions of children born to Afghan refugees have not visited their country,” he added.

A former senator Afrasiab Khattak said the Citizenship Act should be implemented as there were certain sections in it that those born in Pakistan should be provided equal rights and opportunities.

He said the international community and organizations should support Pakistan to help Afghan refugees.

Afrasiab Khattak dispelled the impression that the majority of the Afghan refugees were involved in criminal activities. He said the Afghans were not a burden on Pakistan’s economy but contributing in the shape of remittances, trade and taxes.

Ajmal Wazir said the government was taking steps to address the issue of Afghan refugees.

He said it would welcome the recommendations and suggestions for making a proper policy for the refugees.

Afghan Refugees Commissioner Mohammad Abbas Khan said the commissionerate had drafted a youth policy for Afghan refugees.

“About 70 percent of Afghan refugees are youth who need to be educated and imparted skills,” he said.