Brexit will open new trade opportunities for Pakistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: While confusion and last minute talks continue between Great Britain and the European Union over Britain exiting from the Union, Islamabad and London had a telephonic exchange on the issue.

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday, where the Foreign Office says “a wide range of regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed and both expressed satisfaction at the current state of relations.”

Of special interest was the scenario after the Brexit deal, with Qureshi hoping,”Brexit would open new opportunities for trade and development between the two countries”.

“Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the expanded bilateral cooperation and stressed that the UK was an important trade and investment partner of Pakistan,” the minister’s office said in a statement.

Both the foreign ministers also agreed to hold the 4th round of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue in the first quarter of 2019 in London.

Both countries are preparing to sign shortly an agreement on Protocol on Transfer of Prisoners between the two countries.

“The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the spheres of regional security, counter-terrorism, organised crime, money laundering and asset recovery,” added the statement.

According to reports coming in from London, “The delay in signing off the deal, just months before Britain is set to end its four-decade membership of the bloc on March 29, sent the pound plunging to an 18-month low.