Wed Dec 12, 2018
Malinga, Mathews among top 9 players for IPL auction

Sports

A
Agencies
December 12, 2018

NEW DELHI: In all 346 cricketers, including 226 Indians, have been shortlisted for the upcoming Indian Premier League auction. Nine players have listed themselves at the base price of INR. 2 Crore. Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Colin Ingram, Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, Sam Curran, Angelo Mathews and D’Arcy Short are the players who have listed themselves at the highest base price. Among Indians, Jaydev Unadkat has the highest base price of INR. 1.5 Crore - a figure he shares with nine other foreign players. Among the 19 players who have listed themselves at INR. 1 Crore, there are only four Indians - Yuvraj Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel. Only two Bangladesh players have been shortlisted - Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

