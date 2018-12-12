Evening courts established for swift justice: LHC CJ

MULTAN: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Malik Anwarul Haq Tuesday said that the chief justice of Pakistan ordered evening courts to provide speedy justice to the common man, keeping in view of the public problems.

Addressing a reception organised by the Multan High Court Bar Association in his honour, he said that the CJP had established model courts in Lahore and other cities for early disposal of family cases.

“The country is passing through such circumstances where women and children have become the victim of insecurity.” He paid tributes to the CJP for the reestablishment of district courts at the old place and asked the Punjab government to hand over the police line area for the extension of district courts.

He said the district courts’ extension would help provide swift justice to the public. The government should provide foolproof security to all courts after consultation with the concerned stakeholders, he said.

“Now every judge is related to the bar and he is aware of the bar problems.” He asked the young lawyers to work with courage. After the end of 1997, minor drug cases were dispatched to the single bench instead of the bench, he added.

The LHC chief justice also visited the offices of Highway and Building Department adjacent to the LHC Multan Bench and Multan police line for the extension of LHC Multan Bench and district courts. City Police Officer Munir Masud Marth briefed the CJ about shifting of the police line, saying it will not only create a problem of law and order but the public will also suffer from it.