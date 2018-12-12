close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
December 12, 2018

Plastic waste

Newspost

December 12, 2018

Environmental experts believe that by 2050 there will be more plastic waste in the sea than fish. This warning calls for the immediate action by all countries which should take steps to keep the oceans and seas free from plastic waste.

Tonnes of plastic that end up in the seas are also putting marine life in danger. Pakistan’s beaches are also facing the same problem and it is unfortunate that government representatives haven’t taken any steps to eradicate plastic pollution.

Sakeena LB

Kech

