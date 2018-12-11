Call to make CNIC process more easier

LAHORE : Speakers at a convention for women’s political empowerment demanded the government take measures to make Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) process further easier for people.

The two-day national convention was organised by Shirkat Gah Women Resource Centre in participation with European Union Pakistan at a hotel here on Monday. The purpose of the national convention was to consolidate the foundation for women’s effective, long-term engagement in public and political spheres as rights-seeking citizens, bringing together the community female leaders and councillors with parliamentarians and other key stakeholders. Total 84 women councillors and community women from all provinces of Pakistan participated in this two-day national convention. They discussed challenges and successes related to their areas, councillors and local government system on the first day of this convention. At the end of the day, they prepared a combined strategy for future. These women drafted a charter of demands which they presented to policy makers and women parliamentarians on second day of this convention.

Tanzeela Ume Habiba said that national assembly should take measures to make CNIC process further easier for people. MPA Seemabia said that women are ahead in all the fields. Salman Abid said that local government system has not been developed in all provinces of Pakistan. We have very high expectations from PTI. We will bring local government system in every constituency of Pakistan. Sumera Abid said that she was happy to see that women have better understanding on the importance of CNIC. Bushra Anjum said women should know about legislations which have been passed for them.

Day-care centre: In line with its agenda of empowering women economically, Punjab Women Development Department has established a day-care centre in Pattoki, equipped with modern facilities. Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatiyana was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony. Women Development Department Secretary Irum Bukhari along with officials of the department and other local personalities were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Punjab government, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was providing institutional support for the development of women. She said Day-care centres were being established across the province to enable working women to participate in the growth of national economy.