Serious commitment can develop Pakistan like Turkey and Malaysia, believes Dr AQ Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan has lot of natural resources and with serious commitment and determination this country could be like Turkey and Malaysia if not better than them within span of five years only, the noted nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan expressed while speaking at the inaugural session of four-day long Fourteenth Biennial Conference organized by the Pakistan Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (PSBMB) and Dr A.Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE), University of Karachi.

He was the chief guest of the first day of conference on molecular biosciences. The renowned nuclear scientist and a metallurgical engineer, Dr A. Q. Khan informed the audience that it is always his pleasure to attend such informative events at the KU. “I am so proud to be a former student of this prestigious institution.”

He observed that Pakistan has tremendous talent but unfortunately, the expertise of competent individuals and group of people are not utilized and talents are ignored as merit does not valued. “In Pakistan, we will get best persons in their respective fields we just need to properly use their abilities.”

Dr A. Q. Khan said that the country needs new dams but insist that countrymen and governments should also work on alternate options. “As we have learnt from history the mega projects were never completed on time due to which their construction cost always increases. As a nation we have to carefully use water at homes, industries and agricultural lands to reduce the water shortage issue.”

He acknowledged the contribution of the Director General KIBGE KU Dr Abid Azhar and his team and said that KIBGE is moving in right directions. He further said that the Institution is recognized for its outstanding research work around the world. He added that such event provides a platform to discuss new technologies and methodologies being used in research with each others.

On this occasion, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, said that the prime minister Pakistan Imran Khan has decided to include science and technology as part of his topmost priorities and if the government manage to implement it then Pakistan would soon join the developed nations.

“The KU will play the role of flag bearer to bring the country to the new height of success and development.” He said that if we want to find Pakistani universities among the best and leading higher educational institutions of the world then we have to adopt some strict policies. There should not be any compromise in the field of science and technology and research.

He mentioned that as per varsity’s tradition, the KU is organizing the scientific conference and leading scientists, young scholars are participating from all over Pakistan and added that they would transfer their knowledge and experience to the students and young researchers.

Meanwhile, the President, PSBMB, Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, expressed that Dr A. Q. Khan without any doubts is the most respected personality after the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in the country.

“He is truly a proud of the country and having him with us during the session is an honor and unforgettable moment.” Talking about thePSBMB, he mentioned that this is one of the oldest and functional scientific bodies of Pakistan.

He lauded the role of Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan as a scientist and informed the audience that US leading science magazine had a cover picture of Institute of Sustainable Halophytes Utilization and detail story as well in one of its edition, which clearly reflects Dr Ajmal outstanding work in field of science and research.

Another speaker, S. N. Hasnain, while delivering Professor Mohammad Ataur Rahman memorial lecture, mentioned that Professor Rahman was keen to promote research culture in Pakistan. The DG KIBGE KU in his welcome address mentioned that the faculty of the Institute and thePSBMB working tirelessly to promote research base work and studies.