Joint struggle against terrorism pledged

LAHORE: Leadership of political and religious organisations vowed to carry out joint struggle to annihilate menace of terrorism, extremism and to foil any bid aimed at creating anarchy and chaos in country.

A joint declaration issued at the Seerat-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Conference stated that no organisation or religious group would be allowed to politicise 'Finality of Prophethood issue and sanctity of Risalat'.

The declaration issued with the consent of religious and political organisations resolved that elements maligning state institutions must be exposed. The conference vowed that protection of Madaris-e-Arabia and Masajid will be ensured on priority.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing the conference stated that Islamic Sections from Constitution of Pakistan could not be annulled adding that Qadiyani community was declared infidel with consent of people of Pakistan in accordance with Shariah Islamic.

It is responsibility of the state in Pakistan to ensure that Qadiyani community live in Pakistan as per rights and privileges given to them through Constitution of Pakistan. He stated that some elements aim at making differences and mistrust between security forces of Pakistan and nation.

Workshop: The German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) held a joint five-day training workshop in a local hotel to address the issues of gender-based violence and access to justice for women and juvenile. Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, ISCS director and Prof Aisha K. Gill from University of Roehampton, the UK, trained the participants on how to tackle the issues of domestic violence and sensitised them on construction of gender roles. Dr Rubeena delivered a series of lectures on gender-based violence, public health, human rights and the role of stakeholders.