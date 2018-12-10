PCAA edge SNGPL in PPFL

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) overpowered Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 1-0 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the Korangi Baloch Football Ground on Sunday.Saeed hit the winner for PCAA at the stroke of half-time.This was the fifth win for PCAA which helped them stretch their points tally to 21 from 17 outings.SNGPL are gasping at ten points from 16 appearances.