HR protection vital for growth: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a society protecting human rights is necessary for social, economic and public development of a country. The societies which do not protect human rights are unable to maintain their existence.

In his message on International Human Rights Day, Usman Buzdar said protecting rights of its people is basic responsibility of a society and the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights for all citizens.

He said Islam is the representative of human rights and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has given universal and timeless message of human rights. The importance of human rights and their protection has vital place in Islam. The protection of human rights and supremacy of Constitution is the government’s priority. He said the purpose of celebrating this day is to speed up measures for the protection of human rights. He said we have to renew our resolve on this day to implement human rights.