SZH, PGMI suspend employees for negligence

LAHORE : The administration of Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Postgraduate Medical Institute Lahore has suspended several employees for disrupting health services in the hospital.

As per unanimous decision of Academic Council of both the institutes and subsequent unanimous approval by general body meeting, following doctors and auxiliary staff have been suspended immediately.

Two adhoc Medical Officers Blood Bank Dr Kamran Ashraf and Dr Qasim Ali have been relieved from their duties after giving them one month salary under the rules.

The administration has suspended four postgraduate trainees from training and ordered enquiry against them. They included; Dr Hamid Riaz and Dr Muhammad Shoaib of General Surgery Department, Dr Naveed Islam from Histopathology Department and Dr Hafiz Ahmed Raza from Pediatrics Department.

A doctor and six more employees were also suspended from service and enquiry was ordered against them. They included; Anesthesia Department Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Zafar Leghari, Lab Assistant Muhammad Tariq, Dish Washer Khalil Ahmed, Junior Clerk Abid Iqbal, Office Assistant Tariq Saeed, Anesthesia Assistant Sajjad Husain and Senior Technician Pharmacy Tahir Mahmood. All of the suspended staff was ordered to present themselves before the enquiry committee within a week to explain their position.

Earlier, Young Doctors Association (YDA) and paramedics of Shaikh Zayed Hospital boycotted services in outdoor ward to redress their grievances. It caused problems for the patients. The YDA activists held protest for displacement of doctors from hostel of Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Medical and Dental College, while paramedics also joined their protest for not implementing their service structure.

They gathered in front of the administration block of the hospital. The doctors were protesting against their victimisation and demanded withdrawal of order of doctors’ expulsion from hostel, while paramedics sought implementation of service structure and regularization of contract employees. They vowed to continue their protest till fulfillment of their demands.