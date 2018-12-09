close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
December 9, 2018

Rangers arrest drug peddler

Karachi

December 9, 2018

­By our correspondent

The paramilitary soldiers on Saturday arrested a man allegedly involved in drug peddling.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, Jasim Rehman was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Malir and 100 kilograms of hashish was seized from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect admitted that he used to sell hashish to drug dealers in different parts of the city after buying it from Quetta and Karachi’s Sohrab Goth. The suspect was later handed over to police for further legal action.

