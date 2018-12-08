4 car-lifters arrested

MARDAN: The police here on Friday claimed to have arrested four members of a gang of car-lifters.

Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said cops from the Takht Bhai Police Station arrested the four accused identified as Muzammil Khan, Liaqat Ali, Mujahid Shah and Mohsin Shah.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) City Ali Bin Tariq, Station House Officer (SHOs) Muqaddam Khan, Mohsin Fawad and other officials were present as well.

Answering a question about the video that went viral on the social media, he said the police had shown the video to Hazrat Bilal, the father of the girl, who had gone missing in Mardan a few days ago, but he did not confirm that the child shown in the video was his daughter.

The DPO added that the Mardan police had shared the details of the missing girl Farishta with the Balochistan government and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Sajjad Khan said the police also arrested one Muzzamil Shah who had allegedly murdered his wife.

The official said the police seized one Kalashnikov rifle, four Kalakovs, 10 rifles, 18 pistols and 630 cartridges of different bores.