Anti-narco seminar arranged at UET

NOWSHERA: District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman on Friday asked teachers, students, police and media persons to make the people aware about the bad effects of narcotics and drugs.

University of Engineering and Technology Jalozai Campus in collaboration with the district police had arranged the anti-narcotics seminar.

DPO Mansoor Aman, faculty members and a number of students were present. The official said narcotics are a curse which harmed the society, especially youngsters.

He said police make efforts to control it and arranges such seminars at the educational institutions to make the young people aware of the harms of the narcotics.

The DPO added it was our collective responsibility to save the country from this curse and raise awareness among friends, relatives and people in general about the issue. Mansoor Aman asked the students to cooperate with the police in fighting the drug menace.