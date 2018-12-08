close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
December 8, 2018

Sarkar, Tamim excel in warm-up against WI

Sports

A
Agencies
December 8, 2018

DHAKA: Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar credited Tamim Iqbal for his unbeaten century in the one-off practice game against the Rovman Powell-led West Indians ahead of the three-match One-day International series.

Tamim, who returned to competitive cricket after having recovered from a wrist injury that he sustained in the Asia Cup, scored a century himself, while helping Sarkar keep his calm at the crease during their 114-run stand as the duo reached respective centuries in pursuit of 332, that the visitors scored owing to fifties from Shai Hope and Roston Chase. He is in good touch. Maintaining the momentum gets easier for batsmen down order when he is in the team.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports