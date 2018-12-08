Sarkar, Tamim excel in warm-up against WI

DHAKA: Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar credited Tamim Iqbal for his unbeaten century in the one-off practice game against the Rovman Powell-led West Indians ahead of the three-match One-day International series.

Tamim, who returned to competitive cricket after having recovered from a wrist injury that he sustained in the Asia Cup, scored a century himself, while helping Sarkar keep his calm at the crease during their 114-run stand as the duo reached respective centuries in pursuit of 332, that the visitors scored owing to fifties from Shai Hope and Roston Chase. He is in good touch. Maintaining the momentum gets easier for batsmen down order when he is in the team.