Sat Dec 08, 2018
Agencies
December 8, 2018

Trade union leader Shafiuddin Ashraf passes away

Karachi

Shafiuddin Ashraf, general secretary of the Pakistan Herald Workers Union, passed away at a local hospital on Friday after protracted illness. He was 63.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. A trade unionist of exceptional leadership qualities and a man of principle, Ashraf spent his entire life and career protecting the rights of newspaper employees and standing up for press freedom.

He was often praised for his umbrella-like presence for the rights of newspaper employees. He was an expert of labour laws and was highly respected for his undying struggle for media workers.

The Pakistan Herald Workers Union, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Karachi Union of Journalists and several other media organisations expressed shock and sorrow over Ashraf’s sad demise and termed it a huge loss for newspaper employees and other media workers.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held today after Zohr prayers at Jamia Darul Uloom Rahmania, 15-A5 Buffer Zone.

