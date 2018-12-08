close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

Pakistan slip to seventh spot after NZ drubbing

Sports

December 8, 2018

DUBAI: Pakistan dropped to seventh spot, while New Zealand consolidated their fourth position in the ICC Test Team Rankings following the conclusion of the final Test of the three-match series in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

New Zealand won the match by 123 runs and also claimed the series 2-1.Pakistan had entered the series in sixth place on 95 points. But they have now dropped to seventh spot with 92 points, one behind Sri Lanka.New Zealand had started the series on 102 points, ahead of Australia by a fraction of a point, and now have 105 points. They trail third-ranked South Africa by just one point.

