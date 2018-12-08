close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

The issue of arrears

Newspost

December 8, 2018

I am frustrated by PTCL services. I have been approaching the organisation’s customer care centre for the adjustment of alleged arrears that are added to my bill every month. While PTCL representatives assist me on spot, they do not rectify the bill.

I have also brought this into notice of the higher authorities, but there has been zero result. If PTCL authorities cannot handle a single user, how are they handling hundreds of users? This is a question mark on the company’s competence.

Hadi Paracha

Kohat

