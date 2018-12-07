MQM-L workers among 14 arrested

Paramilitary soldiers on Thursday arrested 14 suspects, including four members of a political party, during their targeted operations in the city.

According to a Rangers spokesman, Syed Ghazanfar Ali alias Mota, Adnan alias Halwa, Naeem Ahmed alias Pirzada and Kashif, associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), were arrested in raids conducted in Clifton, Surjani Town and Zaman Town. The four are facing charges of involvement in cases of robberies, extortion, street crime and targeted killings.

The initial interrogation showed that Ali was wanted by Zaman Town police in a murder case of Qari Amin in Korangi in 2013. Moreover, 10 suspects were apprehended during raids conducted in Awami Colony, Liaquatabad and Baloch Colony. They were identified as Imran, Noor Islam, Rahimullah, Imran, Irfan alias Katora, Imran alias Arjun, Qasim, Anus Bashir, Sheharyar and Zeeshan Haider.

The suspects were involved in various cases of street crime, robberies and sale and purchase of snatched cell phones. The soldiers also claimed to have recovered looted valuables and seized arms and ammunition from their possession.