Take out the trash

The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) has installed a large garbage bin in an open plot located in Phase 4, DHA, Karachi. The bin’s instalment is basically allocating a space for residents to throw their garbage. However, people from far-flung areas throw truck loads of garbage there and practically more garbage is being thrown along the road instead of being disposed of in the bin. These heaps of garbage have not only created severe health problems, but have also greatly depreciated the property value in the area. The revolting stench and the suffocating effect of the smoke from burning garbage have been causing unbearable breathing problems.

Many health experts are of the view that the smoke that comes from burning garbage contains poisonous pollutants so small that they can penetrate into the human body’s cardiovascular system. The threat that these pollutants pose can only be mitigated by removing the bin and cleaning the area thoroughly. There is no denying the fact that the area’s residents are the victims of human rights violations and of the unhygienic conditions created by the CBC. They are seeking an end to this gross injustice and are hoping that the relevant authorities will take notice of the situation in a timely manner.

Nisar Shaikh

Karachi