Diamond Club lift NBP-ICA Championship trophy

ISLAMABAD: Off-spinner Arsal Shaikh bowled superbly to help Diamond Club lift prestigious NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship trophy by beating Islamabad Hawks Club by 75 runs here at Diamond Cricket Ground Wednesday.

Chief Guest Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA affairs, gave away winning trophy and Rs50,000 to captain Shehzad Azam Rana.

Runners-up Islamabad Hawks’ captain Farmanullah Khan also received trophy and Rs25,000. National Bank Sports Head Iqbal Qasim, national team player Imad Wasim, UC-31 chairman Ali Khan, ICA President Nasir Iqbal, Irfan Manzoor, Abrar Rizvi, Shabbir Ahmed and several others witnessed the ceremony along with senior officials of NBP, ICA, RCA Islamabad and a large number of cricket officials and players.

“We will strive to provide best cricket infrastructure in Islamabad, besides providing patronage to Islamabad Cricket Association, Islamabad Region and cricket community,” said Ali Nawaz Awan, who vowed to help cricketers of the area to play in the best conditions and build the city image at national and international level.

Awan promised to build more grounds and extend full support to the cricketers from Islamabad.

Former Test player Iqbal Qasim and Shakil Shaikh, RCA President, also spoke on the occasion.

Shaikh said that Islamabad cricket would be promoted under the leadership of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan and financial support of the NBP, which has been sponsoring this tournament for the 12 years consecutively.

In the final, Arsal Shaikh impressed with his bowling with a figure of 5-29 to completely demolish Islamabad Hawks, as Diamond’s 255 proved too good for the losing side.

Ali Sarfraz (69), Sajawal Riaz (64), and Sohail Ahmed (40) played well for the winners.

Islamabad Hawks’ Jalal Khan (3-44) and Farmanullah (3-49) bowled well. Riaz Khan (42) and Hamayun (40) put up some resistance before Arsal Shaikh bowled them out for 180. The match was played in coloured clothing with white ball.

A prize distribution ceremony of 6 tournaments took place at the end of the final.

Man of the Final Arsal Shaikh, Best Batsman Sajawal Riaz, Best Bowler Muhammad Nadim, Best Wicketkeeper Irfan Khan and Rizwan Ali were awarded Rs2,000 each.

Iqbal Qasim gave away prizes of NBP-ICA one-day and T20 Tournaments 2017: Winner Punjab Club (trophy and Rs40,000), Runners-up Classic Club (trophy and Rs20,000), Best Batsman Shahid Ilyas, Best Bowler Raja Imran Ilyas, Best wicketkeeper Sadam Achakzai and Man of the final Usman Khan and Sohail Khan were given Rs2,000 cash.

NBP-ICA T20 Cup 2017: Winners Diamond Club, Runners-up Classic Club, Best Batsman Sajawal Riaz, Best Bowler Asjad Nawaz, Best wicketkeeper Salman Haider, and man of the final Shahzad Azam Rana.

Diamond Club President Zubair Shaikh (SP Islamabad) gave away prizes of ICA Cricket Championship 2018: Joint Winner Essco and Junoon Club, Best Batsman Shahid Ilyas, Best Bowler Munirur Rehman Tanzi, Best Wicketkeeper Abdur Rehman.

ZET CEO Najid Sadiq gave away prizes of ICA Cricket Championship 2016: Winners XI-Star Club, Runners-up Asif Memorial Club, Best batsman Naeem Anjum, Best Bowler Azam Khan, Best wicketkeeper Naeem Anjum and Man of the final Azam Khan.

International player Imad Wasim gave away prizes of ICA T20 Cricket Tournament 2016: Winners Classic Club, Runners-up Diamond, Best batsman Rohail Nazir, Best Bowler Shayan Shaikh, Best wicketkeeper Salman Haider, Man of the final Ali Nadim.

Scores in brief: Diamond Club 255-8 in 40 overs (Ali Sarfraz 68, Sajawal Riaz 64, Sohail Ahmed 40, Ali Nadim 30; Jalal Khan 3-44, Farmanullah Khan 3-49, Hasan Nasir 2-50). Islamabad Hawks 180 in 36.3 overs (Riaz Khan 42, Hamayun 40, Irshad Mirza 35, Kamran Riaz 23; Arsal Shaikh 5-29, Hamza Nadim 3-25, Muhammad Nadim 2-41). Man of the Final: Arsal Shaikh.