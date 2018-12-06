close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

National T20 Cup in Multan from 10th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

LAHORE: The 15th National T20 Cup will be staged at from December 10 at Multan Stadium. An official of the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) informed that the tournament is most likely to be held at Multan and all the pen work has been carried out in this regard.He said, eight teams including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, FATA, Karachi, Multan, Lahore White and Lahore Blue would participate in the national level event.

