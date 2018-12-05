Enhancement of employment quota: Decision praised as step to help rehabilitate persons with disabilities

PESHAWAR. Bodies and individuals working for the rehabilitation of the disabled persons have welcomed the decision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to increase employment quota for persons with disabilities form 2 two 4 percent and announced to amend the law to improve quality of life of the special persons.

They said it was their long-standing demand for which they strived for years. They hoped that it would go a long way in facilitating the persons with disabilities across the province.

Chief Minister Mahmud Khan the other day announced 100 percent increase in the employment quota for the disabled persons in government departments.

He was addressing a function at the Nishtar Hall that coincided with the International Day for Persons with Disabilities that is observed December 3 every year across the world.

The event was organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) in collaboration with the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department and non-governmental organisations to raise awareness among the disabled persons about the Right to Information (RTI) so they could use it and improve their quality of life.

Mahmood Khan said the RTI Law was aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in the functioning of the public bodies. He said that disabled persons were essential part of the society and the government would take effective measures for the protection of the rights of the disabled persons.

The government’s 100 days’ agenda also includes integration of the special persons in governance, he added.

The chief minister directed the Social Welfare Department to come up with special initiatives encompassing the present day technologies and also make a Management Information System (MIS) to find out exact population of the disabled persons in the province.

Mahmood Khan said that soon an amended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disabled Act would be introduced in the provincial legislature.

Responding to the demand of the representatives bodies of the special persons, the chief minister announced enhancement of quota in employment for the disabled persons from 2 percent to 4 percent.

KPIC Chief Commissioner Azmat Hanif Orakzai said the KP RTI Act 2013 was enacted to promote transparency and accountability in the functioning of the public bodies.

He added that the RTI Law will enable the disabled to know about their rights and get involved in the state business.

Ihsanullah, founding president of the Special Persons Development Association (SPDA), appreciated the decision and said that they strived hard to pursue the matters related to the job quota and enactment of relevant law with the authorities to facilitate the persons with disabilities.

President of Special Live Foundation, Zawar Noor Zia, also appreciated the government decision and said it would auger well for the rehabilitation and development of the persons with disabilities.