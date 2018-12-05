GCU forms new society on culture

LAHORE: The Government College University, Lahore on Tuesday formed a new society, SOCH, to study and represent multiple cultures within the society.

Prof Pervaiz Vandal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Institute for Art and Culture, chaired the launching ceremony of SOCH which stands for the Society of Culture and Heritage. Addressing the ceremony, eminent novelist Prof Mirza Ather Baig highlighted the deep contradictions between the academic culture practiced in their educational institutions and the cultural systems of signification prevalent in their society. He said this state of affairs hampered the processes of learning, creativity and education.

Prof Ather, who is also the chairman of GCU Societies Board, said the objectives of SOCH were divided in three categories; conceptual, exploratory and per-formative. “The first category is to have intellectual discourse, second to explore the indigenous heritage and in the third category, this society will encourage students to perform folk culture, singing, theater and music,” he said.

Seerat conference: The GC University, Lahore Islamic Studies Department organised annual Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference. Vice-Chancellor Prof Hassan Amir Shah chaired the conference which was also addressed by Lahore Garrison University Islamic Studies Department Chairman Dr Saeed Ahmed Saeedi.